Drugs, cigarettes, cash and fireworks seized from property in Mermaid, P.E.I.
Police seized drugs, cigarettes, fireworks and cash during a raid on a property in Mermaid, P.E.I. last week, according to a news release issued Monday.
Man faces 'host of charges' related to drug trafficking
The RCMP news release contained photos of the seized items, which led to "a host of charges" against a Mermaid man.
He was due in court to answer to them Monday.
Officers from several RCMP units, the RCMP police dog service and Charlottetown police used a search warrant "relating to drug trafficking" to search the property on Friday.
The news release says they found:
- Thousands of methamphetamine tablets and hydromorphone pills,
- LSD (acid),
- A significant amount of cannabis and cannabis edibles,
- About 500,000 illegal cigarettes, or the equivalent of 2,500 cartons,
- More than 50 boxes of fireworks,
- Two replica firearms, and
- About $15,000 in cash.
RCMP say the investigation continues.