Drugs, cigarettes, cash and fireworks seized from property in Mermaid, P.E.I.

Police seized drugs, cigarettes, fireworks and cash during a raid on a property in Mermaid last week, according to a news release issued Monday.

The RCMP news release contained photos of the seized items, which led to "a host of charges" against a Mermaid man.

He was due in court to answer to them Monday.

Officers from several RCMP units, the RCMP police dog service and Charlottetown police used a search warrant "relating to drug trafficking" to search the property on Friday.

RCMP seized the equivalent of 2,500 cartons of cigarettes and 50 boxes of fireworks as well as an assortment of drugs during a search of a property in Mermaid, P.E.I. on Friday, March 5. (Submitted by Stratford RCMP)

The news release says they found:

Thousands of methamphetamine tablets and hydromorphone pills,

LSD (acid),

A significant amount of cannabis and cannabis edibles,

About 500,000 illegal cigarettes, or the equivalent of 2,500 cartons,

More than 50 boxes of fireworks,

Two replica firearms, and

About $15,000 in cash.

RCMP say the investigation continues.

