Driving on this dirt road in Mermaid, P.E.I., is 'brutal', residents say

People living on an "impassable" dirt road in Mermaid, P.E.I., are fed up with the bumpy ride and say the government needs to do something.

There are about nine homes along the McKenna Road, and like many dirt roads around the province, this winter's freeze-thaw cycle wreaked havoc.

"It's brutal," said Laurie Judge, who drives a pickup truck.

"You're getting stuck in the ruts, then there's the high peaks in the centre between the tire tracks that you are bottoming out on. It's really hard to navigate up and down."

The large ruts in the McKenna Road in Mermaid have been caused by constant freezing and thawing, residents say. (Laura Meader/CBC )

Peggy Mosher, who also lives on the road, agrees with her neighbour.

'We pay taxes the same as anyone'

"For cars, it's impassable. It's damaged underneath my car and my daughter's car," Mosher said.

"This is a government-owned road and there's more homes going up down here and we can't get down. We pay taxes the same as anyone else does."

Residents say the government put shale on the road in the spring, but it needs more work now. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Mosher also said there is a safety concern for residents.

"I'm afraid that if there is an emergency, the ambulance isn't going to be able to get down here, or a fire truck isn't going to be able to get down here 'cause it's so bad," Mosher said.

Freeze-thaw cycle creating ruts in the road

People living on the road said workers from the province put shale down in the spring, which helped, but this fall's rainy weather made it tough to travel on.

"As soon as the fall hit and the rain came, the shale just came alive, and that's probably the two worst parts of the road right now, where the shale was put. It needs some sort of topper at least, gravel or something," said Judge.

"It's freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw. It's a mess one day, then it's froze stiff again," she said.

Government will grade road once ground freezes

In a statement sent to CBC News, P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said it is aware of the situation on the McKenna Road.

"Once the weather co-operates and the ground freezes, [our department] will be grading the road, which will improve things," the statement read.

The statement also said the wet, mild fall on P.E.I. was hard on unpaved roads throughout the province.

Residents said they understand it's a dirt road, but they would like to see more regular maintenance on it.

"I would just like to be able to get to my house," Mosher said.

"I'm not asking a lot, same as anyone else, I just want to be able to access my home."

