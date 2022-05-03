Why mental health officials are focusing on empathy this week

Canadians are feeling significantly less empathetic than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, a new survey by the Canadian Mental Health Association suggests.

Julia Ramsay of the CMHA's P.E.I. division says while that's understandable given the fatigue many people are feeling, the association has made empathy the focus of the 71st annual Mental Health Week May 2-8.

"Empathy is all about connecting, understanding a person's perspective, their feelings, being respectful, practicing kindness," she said, "seeing that decline has really shifted our focus to want to, you know, help people or aid people toward being more empathetic toward others."

The survey, conducted by researchers at University of British Columbia, suggests only 13 per cent of Canadians feel empathetic — compared with 23 per cent at onset of pandemic.

The survey also suggests 37 per cent of Canadians are as worried about lost social connections and being separated from friends and family as they are about getting sick with COVID.

As well, 37 per cent of those surveyed said they experienced a decline in their mental health since the start of the pandemic.

Empathy is important as Canadians emerge from the pandemic, as well, Ramsay said.

"We need to be respectful of those people who are ready for restrictions to end but also those people who may want to keep those restrictions and mandates a little longer."

The CMHA is holding some events for Mental Health Week, which can be found on its Facebook page.