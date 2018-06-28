Feeling stressed? You're not alone on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders are feeling increasingly concerned about the state of their mental health, according to figures released this week by Statistics Canada.

The Canadian Community Health Survey asked people aged 12 and over a variety of health questions, including their perception of their own mental health. The survey contains results for 2015-17.

In 2017, it found 69.3 per cent of Islanders considered their mental health to be very good or excellent. That was below the national average of 70.3 per cent.

The 5.7 percentage point drop since 2015 was the largest in the country.

The number of Islanders who reported that most days were quite a bit or extremely stressful was also on the rise.

At 15.3 per cent in 2017, the number was still well below the national average of 21.7 per cent, but the number of Islanders feeling stressed was growing faster.

