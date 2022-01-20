Online mental-health support offered to P.E.I. public safety personnel

First responders and other public safety personnel on P.E.I. will now have access to an online mental-health support program, the province announced Thursday.

Public Safety Calls, a new bilingual mental-health program designed to support the unique needs of public safety personnel, will be available to correctional workers, volunteer and career firefighters, search and rescue volunteers, paramedics, police officers and public safety communicators.

The program is in partnership with the University of Regina and the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment.

It uses internet-delivered cognitive behaviour therapy and course work to help participants overcome the mental-health challenges they may develop as a result of their occupation.

"There are close to 1,300 Islanders who volunteer or who have chosen a career to serve and protect Islanders and this province. The toll this can take on their mental health has been well documented, and we need to do something to support them," said Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson in a news release.

The program will run as a two-year pilot at no cost to eligible public safety personnel.