Online mental-health support offered to P.E.I. public safety personnel
Online program to help participants overcome mental-health challenges faced as a result of their occupation
First responders and other public safety personnel on P.E.I. will now have access to an online mental-health support program, the province announced Thursday.
Public Safety Calls, a new bilingual mental-health program designed to support the unique needs of public safety personnel, will be available to correctional workers, volunteer and career firefighters, search and rescue volunteers, paramedics, police officers and public safety communicators.
The program is in partnership with the University of Regina and the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment.
It uses internet-delivered cognitive behaviour therapy and course work to help participants overcome the mental-health challenges they may develop as a result of their occupation.
"There are close to 1,300 Islanders who volunteer or who have chosen a career to serve and protect Islanders and this province. The toll this can take on their mental health has been well documented, and we need to do something to support them," said Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson in a news release.
The program will run as a two-year pilot at no cost to eligible public safety personnel.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?