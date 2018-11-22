CBC P.E.I. to host public discussion on affordable housing

P.E.I. is currently facing record low vacancy rates — putting a pinch on people looking for homes — and leading some to call it a crisis.

What do you think? What has your experience been?

CBC P.E.I.'s No Fixed Address series is looking at some of the struggles Islanders are facing — as well as possible solutions.

Have your say, your way

The forum will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at The Farm Centre in Charlottetown.

Audience members, both in person and online, will be invited to share their experiences, express their opinions or ask questions of the panellists.

CBC P.E.I. will be streaming the discussion live on our Facebook page, where viewers from around the province will be able to weigh in.

The event will also be streamed live at www.cbc.ca/pei.

