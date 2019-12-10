These mental health services are available for Islanders this holiday season

While many Islanders eagerly await the holiday season, for some, it can be a challenging time.

For those who feel they may need to reach out and talk to someone about their mental health, here are a few resources on P.E.I.

The Island's mental health walk-in clinics will be open on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments and referrals aren't necessary and there is no cost associated with the service.

However, mental health walk-in clinics will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Islanders needing to reach out to someone can still access care at emergency departments on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Officials with the province also said that addictions services will be open across the Island on Boxing Day.

Phone lines will be open to those in need as well:

Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885.

P.E.I.'s 811 service.

Kid's Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.

The National Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 686868).

In an email to CBC, officials with Health PEI said the holidays can be a frustrating time for people who are experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues.

Often the best form of support can be asking about the person's needs directly and refraining from making assumptions about their needs, officials said.

More P.E.I. news