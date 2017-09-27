Liberals promise to recruit more psychiatrists
Party also says it will create mental-health walk-in clinic in Tignish
The Liberal Party on P.E.I. is promising to step up recruitment efforts for psychiatrists and create a mental-health walk-in clinic in Tignish if it forms the next government.
The measures were announced at a news conference Friday outlining the party's plans for mental health services on P.E.I.
The Liberals said their plan for health care over the next five years includes a $100 million investment in mental health and addictions.
The party said new recruiting initiatives for psychiatrists will ensure Islanders have access to physician-based mental health care.
The Liberals said they would also expand mobile mental health care services, explore new ways to provide mental health and addictions counselling, and provide new addictions treatment and housing for youth.
The proposed Tignish walk-in clinic would be added to the current list, which includes Montague, Charlottetown, Summerside, Lennox Island, O'Leary and Elmsdale.
