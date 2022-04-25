Modular apartments creating dozens of new homes for mental health clients

A building is quickly going up in downtown Charlottetown that will provide housing for clients of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"We're super excited to be able to provide 28 more individuals with really great, beautiful, affordable housing for the future," said Shelley Muzika, executive director of the P.E.I. division of CMHA.

The 36 modules, including 28 apartments and workspace for CMHA staff, are being set in place by a crane. The initial building phase will take less than a week. Plumbing and electrical are already installed in the units but some work will be required to connect everything together.

Work started last week, and people could be moving in before the end of June.

Each individual module is set in place with plumbing and electrical installed. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The federal government announced $7.9 million for the project from its rapid housing initiative. The province had previously announced $2 million.

"It took a year in the planning, the modules have been built off site, and they're going up at a pace that's blinding," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey.

When the building is complete, CMHA will be operating more than 200 apartments on P.E.I., says Shelley Muzika, executive director for P.E.I. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"We know that there is a real problem with affordable housing in Canada. P.E.I. is not immune by any stretch, and those who feel it the most are the most vulnerable. This project addresses that specific need."

Casey said there are plans in the works for similar projects and he hopes to make a further announcement in May.

A crane places each module within millimetres of where it needs to go. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Muzika said the new units will bring the total number of apartments managed by CMHA in the province to more than 200.