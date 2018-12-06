Mental health call-in clinic numbers down, but province anticipates that to change

Health PEI says since transitioning its walk-in mental health clinics to call-in clinics because of COVID-19, fewer people are accessing them.

The temporary call-in clinics opened March 18, with locations in Summerside, Charlottetown, O'Leary and Montague. The service is available for people across the province.

Lorna Hutt, the manager of community mental health and addictions west, which oversees the Summerside-West area clinics, attributes the decline in clients to the change in service.

"I think it was just kind of you know, the situation that was transpiring in the community and people weren't really sure what was operating and what wasn't," she said.

"So they weren't aware that our services were still running, and although they're operating differently, we are still here during regular business hours as always."

COVID-19 related calls

Hutt said the phone-in clinics operate the same way the walk-ins did — with therapists providing resources and support over the phone instead of face-to-face.

She said it's free, and no appointment or referral is needed.

'The feedback is very positive from people who are calling in … they felt supported and were getting the information they needed,' says Lorna Hutt, the manager of community mental health and addictions west. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Prior to the change, the Summerside walk-in clinic averaged 36 people per month, while its phone-based service received 26 calls in the last month.

In Charlottetown, there are two clinics which averaged 46 clients per month. The Charlottetown call-in clinic has only received 25 calls since opening.

The province didn't have numbers available for the O'Leary and Montague locations.

Just generally worried about going out into the community and putting themselves and their loved ones at risk. — Lorna Hutt, community mental health and addictions west

Hutt said she anticipates the number of people accessing these clinics to increase as people become more aware of them — and said in the last week she's already noticed a change.

"Things are picking up, our numbers are good," she said.

"The feedback is very positive from people who are calling in … they felt supported and were getting the information they needed."

Hutt said many of the calls right now are related to COVID-19.

She said therapists are hearing from people who are worried about getting sick, or having a loved one become ill.

"You know, what happens, what services are available to them and just generally worried about going out into the community and putting themselves and their loved ones at risk," she said.

Hutt said this service will continue for the time being, but she's not sure whether it will remain once the pandemic is over and the walk-in clinics are reintroduced.

