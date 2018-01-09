Mental health walk-in clinics resume on P.E.I.
Free in-person walk-in clinics for those dealing with anxiety, stress, addictions
Prince Edward Island has reopened mental health and addictions clinics for walk-in service.
Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing, made the announcement at a provincial briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.
"These clinics provide immediate support for Islanders seeking assistance with substance abuse or gambling and appointments or referrals are not required," said Dowling.
The clinics have been closed since March, and patients and clients were directed to telephone and video-conferencing services.
Physical distancing will be observed during the in-person appointments, Dowling said, and people who are not comfortable visiting in person can still use the telephone service. Calling ahead is recommended, but not required, and the service is free.
For a full list of times and more details, check out Health PEI's website here.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Sara Fraser and Danny Arsenault
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.