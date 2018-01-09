Mental health walk-in clinics resume on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has reopened mental health and addictions clinics for walk-in service.

Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing, made the announcement at a provincial briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

"These clinics provide immediate support for Islanders seeking assistance with substance abuse or gambling and appointments or referrals are not required," said Dowling.

The clinics have been closed since March, and patients and clients were directed to telephone and video-conferencing services.

Physical distancing will be observed during the in-person appointments, Dowling said, and people who are not comfortable visiting in person can still use the telephone service. Calling ahead is recommended, but not required, and the service is free.

For a full list of times and more details, check out Health PEI's website here.

