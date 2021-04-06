P.E.I. launches new 24/7 mental health and addictions phone line
Islanders can access line at 1-833-553-6983
P.E.I. is launching a new mental health and addictions services phone line.
Mental health professionals will be available 24/7 through the single point of access line to ensure Islanders can find the care they need.
The professionals, either registered nurses or social workers, will triage each call for risk and acuity. They will offer people services such as de-escalation, clinical interventions and coping strategies, problem solving and care planning.
They will also direct people to resources, provide referrals and arrange follow-ups.
"We have heard from many people that it can be a challenge to navigate the system, so we've made it easier," Health Minister Ernie Hudson said in a release.
"When Islanders call the line they will reach a person, on the ground, who can help them find exactly what they need in a timely, efficient and helpful manner."
The line will be operated by Medavie Health Services. Matthew Crossman, vice president of operations at Medavie, said this "marks an important step forward in providing safe and effective mental health services in the community, while ensuring Islanders receive appropriate care and move toward recovery."
Islanders can access the line at 1-833-553-6983.
