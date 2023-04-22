P.E.I. health officials urge post-secondary students living on campus to get free meningitis vaccine

P.E.I. is offering free meningitis vaccines to students who live on residence at UPEI and Holland College, as well as any Island students living in dorms at post-secondary institutions elsewhere.

It is part of an initiative by a recently formed group in Atlantic Canada raising awareness and introducing the meningitis B vaccine to young adults.

"We know that this group of individuals, we've seen outbreaks and cases and deaths that have happened even in the Maritimes in the last few years and that it also has to do with the environment in which they're living," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Meningococcus is carried in the throats of approximately 25 per cent of healthy older adolescents without causing any symptoms, according to P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness.

The disease is spread from having close contact with others — "so eating or drinking from the same utensils or containers, kissing or living in the same house," Morrison said.

Dr. Heather Morrison is P.E.I.'s chief public health officer. (CBC/Zoom)

It causes sudden onset of fever, vomiting, headache and sometimes a stiff neck or a spotty rash that looks like bruises.

Two doses of Men-B vaccine will be administered by UPEI and Holland College to their students, and by Health P.E.I. Public Health Nursing for Islanders who are attending post-secondary schools outside of P.E.I.

"The evidence suggests it's really important to try to get these vaccines before you get back into class in September for instance," Morrison said.