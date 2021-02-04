How music is being used to improve the lives of Islanders with dementia

A new program has started at public libraries on Prince Edward Island, loaning out MP3 players loaded with personalized playlists to Islanders living with dementia or other cognitive or physical conditions.

The goal is to improve their quality of life. Music, especially music that is familiar to patients, has been shown to stimulate brain activity in those with dementia.

"It's very exciting, it's a program that has had a lot of success in other parts of Canada and the United States," said Grace Dawson, a regional librarian with the P.E.I. Public Library Service.

"[It] really does make a positive impact on the lives of individuals suffering from Alzheimer's and other cognitive conditions, and it really can improve their quality of life. So we're happy that we're able to offer the service and we hope it'll help lots of Islanders."

Music and Memory is a non-profit group with which the library service is partnering on the project.

'Treasure hunt'

Caregivers, family members or institutions can apply for the program, and the library has already received one application from a community care facility for its residents.

The library service has 100 players available, which can be borrowed for up to six weeks.

Librarians will load songs caregivers say are familiar to the borrower.

"It's a little bit like a treasure hunt or scavenger hunt," said Dawson, adding the vintage tunes remind her of music her own grandparents would play.

Funding has come from several different community groups, including the Rotary Club in Montague, she said.

