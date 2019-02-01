Island woman inspires random acts of kindness

If somebody paid for your coffee or left a cookie at your desk Friday, you can thank Melanie Fraser.

Fraser's family reached out on social media encouraging people to perform random acts of kindness on Friday, which would have been Fraser's 45th birthday.

The Montague, P.E.I., woman died last week after a long battle with cancer, but not before spreading her own share of joy.

'Pretty special person'

"She was a pretty special person to a lot of people and her motto for the last little bit has always been 'just love' and it's kind of our family motto now," said Fraser's cousin Kelly Pollard, who lives in Fort McMurry, Alta.

This random act of kindness was left by P.E.I. Pet Box, who said Melanie Fraser was a 'dog lover to the core.' (Just Love/Facebook)

Fraser touched the lives of many Islanders by fighting to have the expensive drug Vectibix covered by the province.

'Special day'

On Friday, many expressed their gratitude through random acts of kindness, Pollard said.

"I think she'd be really happy to know that we're doing this for her and we're going to bring happiness to people on such a special day but also a hard day for a lot of us because this will be her first birthday where she's not here with us."

