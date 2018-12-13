Former P.E.I. PC leader Mel Gass dies

Mel Gass, a former leader of P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party who also served in Parliament for many years, has died.

Gass died on Tuesday in Charlottetown at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He was 79.

Gass started his political career in Parliament, serving as the member for Malpeque from 1979-88. That included time in opposition and government, where he served as parliamentary secretary for Fisheries and Oceans from 1984-86.

Gass chose not to run in the 1988 federal election, and made a move to provincial politics. He won the job of provincial Tory leader, but was unable to win a seat in the 1989 election, and retired from public life.

A tourism pioneer

]After leaving politics Gass operated a motel in Cavendish. In a news release, current Progressive Conservative Leader James Aylward noted not only Gass's political achievements, but also his career as an entrepreneur.

"Mr. Gass successfully started and operated several businesses over his career and was a pioneer in the growth of the Island tourism industry over the last half century, also serving as a past President of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island," said Aylward.

"Mr. Gass was known for his good nature, his decency and his passion for Prince Edward Island. He was a true ambassador for our province and he will be greatly missed."

His funeral service will be held Saturday at the Belvedere Funeral Home.

