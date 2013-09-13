High temperatures could impact effectiveness of medication, says pharmacists association

Warm Island weather might be ideal for the beach but it's not always best for your medication, according to the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

Erin MacKenzie, the group's executive director, said drugs are often tested to withstand temperatures between 15 and 30 C. Anything outside that range could have a negative effect.

"You're not going to be assured that your medication is still at its peak effectiveness," she said.

"You don't want to store it anywhere that there's going to be increased heat or moisture."

This means that cupboards around the stove or bathroom medicine cabinets are not always the best options.

Erin MacKenzie says keeping your medication in the car is never a good option because it can freeze in the winter and heat up in the summer. (CBC News: Compass)

"Anytime you get into a hot shower, you see how it steams up. That's an indication of heat and moisture."

So where is the best spot to protect your medication? MacKenzie said a bedroom drawer out of a child's reach, could work. Or any location where light, humidity and temperature between the desired range remain constant.

Medication should only be stored in the fridge when specified, MacKenzie said.

Medications at the beach

When it comes to people who have prescriptions that must travel with them throughout the day, it's not always easy to ensure a consistent temperature. But MacKenzie said some precautions can be taken.

For beachgoers, a thermos without ice could solve the problem.

And for those going about their day-to-day lives, MacKenzie advises just keeping the medication with them.

"It is not a safe practice to ever leave medication in a car," she said.

"We've heard the warnings of leaving your pets in the car, things can heat up very quickly even if it doesn't seem that hot to you."

For anyone with questions about storage, MacKenzie said sometimes prescriptions come with instructions. Other times, it's best to just contact your pharmacy.

"They can help you with that," she said. "It is important."

