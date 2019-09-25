Growing number of Islanders on patient registry 'troubling,' says minister

The number of Islanders without a family doctor continues to rise and the province says it's urgently looking at solutions.

There are nearly 15,000 people on the patient registry, almost 10 per cent of P.E.I.'s population.

Mervin Bradley, 70, is one of those Islanders. He said he's been without a family doctor for about five years after his old one left and was never replaced.

He said he feels healthy but doesn't think he's getting the care he needs.

"Your body is going to break down as you get older. It's just a simple matter of fact that that's what's going to happen, so it would be nice to have a doctor," Bradley said.

Medical school 'far down the road as a possibility'

P.E.I.'s Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward acknowledges the issue and said it's frustrating to hear from so many people without a physician.

"I hear from Islanders quite regularly that they don't have a doctor and it is concerning. It is troubling," Aylward said.

It's certainly accurate to say that we need more physicians. — Dr. David Bannon, Medical Society of P.E.I.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh recently promised to build a medical school at UPEI to increase the number of doctors on the Island to deal with wait times.

The university is researching the possibility, Aylward said, but it's just an idea at this point and not the main focus of government.

"That's far, far down the road as a possibility. Of course we would have to look at the cost around that as well," he said.

Several solutions being explored

Aylward would like to increase the number of residencies on P.E.I. — doctors in training at Island hospitals and clinics. He's also looking at expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists and nurse practitioners.

"We have to start looking at other opportunities, other ways that our community, our individuals can access health care."

The province is also working closely with the Medical Society of P.E.I. and doctors already working here to help with recruitment.

"We want to work shoulder to shoulder with [the province] to create a physician resource plan that guides our future," said Dr. David Bannon, president of the society.

"It's certainly accurate to say that we need more physicians."

Filling vacancies before adding positions

Bannon and Aylward said they think more positions should be added to the current complement of 96 family physicians, but the current focus is filling the 10 vacancies the province already has. However, finding the right fit for any open positions can be a challenge.

"Sometimes it's not clear ... how to marry the position with the person, with what they want to do, trying to find a way that the transition goes as smoothly as possible," Bannon said.

Aylward and Bannon said they're optimistic the situation will improve.

For Bradley, he said he'd like to have a family doctor in time for his 71st birthday.

"Well I hope to have a doctor within six months, but I wouldn't hold my breath," he said.

