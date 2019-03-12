Tracking system to improve patient safety at QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown will soon be one of the few hospitals in the country to have a new system to keep track of medical instruments, with the help of a donation from the QEH Auxiliary.

Hundreds of trays containing the instruments required for various medical procedures will be permanently marked with bar codes.

"This will allow for visibility and traceability throughout the QEH and immediate access to detailed information on the history and use of the trays throughout their entire cycle, from reprocessing to return of the trays," said Susan MacKinnon, manager of the supply, processing and distribution department in a written news release.

"Eventually the system will track each individual instrument."

The system will cost $275,000 which has been donated by the auxiliary and will be operational in the coming months. The QEH will be one of the few hospitals in the country to have one.

The hospital has already purchased washing and disinfecting equipment for instruments with donations from the auxiliary.

