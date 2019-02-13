At least 14 Islanders have now received medical assistance to die

Health PEI is no longer keeping track of how many Islanders are requesting medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Doctors are now reporting that data directly to Health Canada.

"As of November 1, 2018, health care providers on Prince Edward Island, like their counterparts in all other provinces, have been directly reporting information about the medical assistance in dying service to Health Canada, including information about official requests (including approvals and denials) and information about procedures carried out," Health PEI wrote in an email to CBC News.

Bill C-41 became law in June 2016, allowing medical assistance in dying.

From that time until the end of October 2018, Health PEI received 22 requests for the service, and 13 patients were assisted in dying.

Health PEI had previously reported six of those deaths were in 2017. Most were men aged 59 to 74.

In addition, CBC reported on the weekend that P.E.I.'s Neil Harpham had a medically assisted death last Friday.

