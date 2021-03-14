New culinary showcase coming to P.E.I. restaurants this April
Island chefs asked to show off their best ‘Meat N’ Badaydas’ meal
A culinary showcase is coming to Island restaurants, but it's not what many Islanders may expect.
Burger Love has been held in April in past years, but has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Now Islanders are in store for a new April culinary event. Discover Charlottetown announced the "Meat N' Badaydas" campaign in a news release last week.
The month-long event asks chefs and restaurants across the Island to prepare their best take on the classic "meat and potatoes" dish, the release said.
The program is presented by the P.E.I. Cattle Producers and Atlantic Beef Products Inc., is led by Discover Charlottetown and is partnered with various other Island groups and organizations.
"We've always been big supporters of local and feel this is an opportunity to support not only the restaurants during a slower period but also the farmers and producers across Prince Edward Island," said Heidi Zinn, Discover Charlottetown's executive director.
With less programming happening in April and with travel restrictions in place the P.E.I. Restaurant Association wants to fill the void, the release said.
Sixty restaurants are taking part. While restaurants can use the meat of their choice, many have chosen beef and a select number are also using local vegetarian ingredients, the release said.
The campaign is set to start April 1.
