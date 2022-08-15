Bakers to vie for best meat pie on P.E.I.

A brand new food festival is going to be announced on the Island later this week.

The Farmers' Bank and Doucet House Museum in Rustico is launching the inaugural Acadian Meat Pie Festival.

The festival is a good way to raise more awareness about the Acadian culture in six regions across P.E.I., said Arnold Smith, president of the museum board.

"What is more Acadian than a meat pie? And it's something that, you know, traditionally was always served at Christmas. Now, you know, people have them all year round. They make them and freeze them. And, you know, when they're visiting relatives, they bring them out. It's just one of those things that everybody loves. It gives everybody a good feeling."

Events will be held in each of the Island's six Acadian regions, starting Sept. 9, to find the best Acadian meat pie in each region.

The six winners will compete at a wrap-up event in Rustico on Oct.15.

To register, go to www.farmersbank.ca.