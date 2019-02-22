P.E.I. keeping close watch on immunization rates due to B.C. measles outbreak

An outbreak of measles in B.C. is causing the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness to keep a close eye on immunization rates on the Island.

So far — nine cases of measles have been confirmed at two French-language schools in Vancouver. An unvaccinated child contracted the disease during a family trip to Vietnam.

"Measles is one of the most highly contagious respiratory infectious diseases and before vaccination became available measles was responsible for millions of deaths in the world. So we take measles very seriously," said Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Island immunization rates

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief health officer, says measles is one of the most highly contagious respiratory infectious diseases and before vaccination became available measles was responsible for millions of deaths in the world. (CBC)

Measles is spread through airborne droplets after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The recent outbreak has caused the department to take a closer look at immunization rates here on the Island.

Rates for Island children entering Grade 1 this past year was over 95 per cent, Morrison said.

"And really that meets a herd immunity threshold to prevent an outbreak in a school," she said.

While the immunization rates on the Island are reassuring, the department will continue to monitor the cases in B.C. and Quebec, she said.

The Island saw two cases of measles in 2013 and both of those cases were travel-related and involved individuals who were not immunized, Morrison said.

When you have a herd immunity of 95 per cent it certainly gives protection to vulnerable people such as our babies and our elderly or those who are too sick to be vaccinated. — Heather Morrison

It's a good idea for people who have not had the vaccine and are planning to get immunized, she said.

But Islanders should feel good about the immunization rates on the Island and the level of protection it offers to communities from the disease.

Reducing chances of outbreak

"When you have a herd immunity of 95 per cent it certainly gives protection to vulnerable people such as our babies and our elderly or those who are too sick to be vaccinated. It helps reduce that chance as an outbreak," Morrison said.

Islanders who are hesitant of the vaccine are encouraged to speak to a physician or registered nurse for information.

"If parents are vaccine hesitant, I think there's some really good information and our public health nurses are really good at talking to vaccine hesitant parents about what their concerns may be," Morrison said.

"Immunization is not just to protect yourself but it's to protect your family, your community from the spread of illness," she said.

More P.E.I. news