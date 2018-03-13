P.E.I. Meals on Wheels looks to include new areas with provincial support

Islanders previously unable to access a Meals on Wheels program may be able to sign up for the service within the next few weeks.

Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals to seniors and other vulnerable Islanders at a low cost, typically about $4.

The organization has nine chapters on P.E.I., each serving its own community. About two years ago, the groups began discussing coming together into a single provincial body, and undertaking this work with the support of the province.

"Ultimately, both the Meals on Wheels chapters and the province itself wants to see an expanded food delivery service," Keyshawn Bonamy, executive director of the Voluntary Resource Centre, told Island Morning's Wayne Thibodeau.

The province has confirmed it is committed to supporting Meals on Wheels, says Keyshawn Bonamy. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"They want to see that seniors, the most vulnerable in our society, are taken care of."

Coming together will allow some operations to be centralized and more efficient, and make funding available from new sources, said Bonamy.

The creation of a new provincial group could come together in a few weeks, and Bonamy expects the impact to be felt immediately on the ground.

"We predict that we will see immediate expansion into under-serviced areas, such as Cornwall. We're also looking at Georgetown and Cardigan," he said.

Role in new pilot unclear

The province is launching a pilot project, announced as part of the provincial budget, to deliver meals to seniors in Kings County.

That announcement created some confusion, Bonamy said, regarding any potential role for Meals on Wheels.

"We were concerned that the work that has been done over the last two years with our volunteers, with our drivers, with our staff members, with our co-ordinators, all of that was not being taken into account," he said.

In meetings since that time, Bonamy said they have been assured that the province remains committed to the process of bringing the Wheels on Meals chapters together.

In a statement to CBC News, the Department of Social Development said it has not made plans beyond the current pilot project.

"Future considerations beyond the pilot have not yet been confirmed but government is committed to a province-wide seniors food program as soon as possible," the statement said.