Charlottetown's Meals on Wheels facing volunteer shortage amid COVID-19

Charlottetown's Meals on Wheels program is finding itself short of drivers, as about a quarter of its volunteers have stepped down over health concerns amid COVID-19.

The organization delivers inexpensive food to seniors on the Island, but many of the drivers are seniors themselves and are concerned about being out while practising physical distancing.

With its current lack of drivers, the program's remaining volunteers have been forced to work longer hours to keep the service running, said program co-ordinator Isabel Quinn.

Quinn said officials with the organization have also been talking with the Chief Public Health Office and have taken several steps, under the office's guidance, to make sure the delivery service continues to be safe.

"The first thing is, we're using disposable containers now for the food. We have gloves and Lysol hand wipes also. Most of the times the clients meet us at the door or they leave a table inside the door. So we don't have to go into their place at all," she said.

Quinn also noted that most of the drivers have sanitizer in their car and said new protocols have been put in place once volunteers finish their shifts.

"After you're done driving for the day you're asked to disinfect your steering wheel and car door latches, anything else that you might have touched, with Lysol disinfecting wipes."

Quinn said Meals on Wheels is looking for 10 new volunteers to help keep the service going.

