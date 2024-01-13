Meals on Wheels expands with new chapter in eastern P.E.I.

Meals on Wheels has opened a new branch on Prince Edward Island, serving the communities of Georgetown and Cardigan.

The first meals were delivered Thursday — 30 hot and frozen dinners to 12 households.

Haley Zavo, the provincial co-ordinator for Meals on Wheels, said the new chapter fills a gap in eastern P.E.I.

"There were only two chapters, one in Montague and one in Souris, and both of those chapters have to keep their boundaries fairly tight because of capacity concerns." Zavo said. "And so the needs of the seniors and other folks who are housebound in eastern P.E.I. were quite great."

Meals on Wheels on P.E.I. was founded in December 2022 to promote health and wellness by delivering nutritious, affordable meals to people in need.

Each Meals on Wheels chapter is a standalone, not-for-profit organization with different food suppliers.

The Georgetown-Cardigan chapter is the 10th Meals on Wheels chapter on P.E.I. Their food is supplied by The Wheelhouse in Georgetown and delivered by volunteers.

Zavo said the rapid growth of Meals on Wheels shows the need for their service.

"It's no secret that food insecurity and isolation are major issues in our communities," Zavo said. "And so I think that those needs are becoming more and more evident and community members are jumping into action to address those needs."