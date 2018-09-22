Adam McQuaid adjusting to life in New York

P.E.I.'s Adam McQuaid says he's still adjusting to life as a New York Ranger, but he's already connected with one familiar face from home.

McQuaid, 31, was traded to the Rangers on Sept. 11 after spending his entire 11-year-career with the Boston Bruins.

"It's definitely an adjustment," he said on CBC News: Compass. "A lot of change on a short period of time but I've just been treated so well since I've got here and everyone in the organization, they've tried to make the transition as easy and as smooth for me. And I've really appreciated that."

Adam McQuaid won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. He brought the Cup to P.E.I. that summer. (CBC)

McQuaid, who is from Cornwall, said it was nice to reconnect with fellow Islander Brad Richards of Murray Harbour. Richards, who played 16 seasons in the NHL, is an adviser in the Rangers front office.

No matter who I've been playing with or what level I've always felt lots of support from people back home. — Adam McQuaid

"It's nice to have that connection obviously," McQuaid said.

"He's a guy that I looked up to a lot. Not that he's a whole lot older than me but he was a guy that I definitely admired and kind of paved the way for my generation just to show that we could come from P.E.I., a small place, and still make the NHL."

McQuaid noted a couple other Islanders are not too far away. Noah Dobson of Summerside and Ross Johnston of Charlottetown are playing for the New York Islanders.

"I try my best to follow all the other Islanders not only at the NHL level but different levels, junior and stuff. It's fun to keep tabs on everybody."

McQuaid, who got married on P.E.I. this summer, said he's not sure he'll be able to convert Bruins fans to Rangers fans — outside his own family, of course.

"I guess that's yet to be determined but one thing, no matter who I've been playing with or what level I've always felt lots of support from people back home.There'll be a lot of people tell me that they're not necessarily cheering for the team that I'm playing on, but yet cheer for me so I'm sure that won't change."

More P.E.I. news

With files from CBC News: Compass