Almost a year after BIPOC rally, MLA says P.E.I. racial review moving too slowly

A Liberal MLA is pressing the P.E.I. government to move more quickly on reviewing legislation and government regulations with an eye toward eliminating any racial bias.

Last June, following a Black Lives Matter protest that attracted thousands in Charlottetown, MLA Gord McNeilly presented a petition to the legislature with almost 2,300 signatures, asking for the legislation review.

"Everybody came together from all over the province and they were demanding change," said McNeilly.

"Right now, we're sitting 340 days later, and I have been watching this file very, very closely and trying to see and piece together what's been done by government, and there needs to be more done.

"The direction is just not clear right now."

Made-in-P.E.I. approach urged

The government has appointed a Halifax-based consultant to review legislation and regulations, and that report is expected in September.

Islanders are looking for a made-in-P.E.I. solution, says Gord McNeilly. (CBC)

McNeilly said that while he does not doubt the competency of that consultant, Islanders were looking for a made-in-P.E.I. solution. He wants an all-party panel with representatives of the local BIPOC community to do the review.

Appointing such a panel is long overdue, he said.

"We're asking for an anti-racism table done by Islanders for Islanders, that understand the issue. That was clearly in the petition and I'm not sure why this government took another direction," he said.

"Here we are, almost a year later, and I don't believe we're that much further ahead."

Frustration a year later

McNeilly raised the issue with Premier Dennis King during question period Tuesday, and King committed to move quickly.

"I will speak to senior staff in my department, Mr. Speaker, to expedite that process as quickly as possible," said King.

Until all Islanders are treated equally, 'we’ve failed,' says Premier Dennis King. (Province of P.E.I.)

"People in P.E.I., Mr. Speaker — I don't care about their race, colour, their sex, their gender, their religion, Mr. Speaker — to me they're Islanders. They're to be treated equally, Mr. Speaker. Until we're able to say that with confidence, Mr. Speaker, we've failed."

As P.E.I. approaches the one-year anniversary of the June 5 protest, McNeilly said frustration with the lack of progress is growing.

"I want to make this into a positive experience for Islanders," he said.

"Islanders didn't come into the streets peacefully to say, 'Hey, let's take a year to see where we go.' They said, 'Hey, there's change that needs to happen.'"

