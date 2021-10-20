Liberal MLA calls for government to take over Community Outreach Centre

Liberal MLA Gordon McNeilly is calling on the government to immediately take over operating the Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown.

McNeilly raised the issue in the legislature on Wednesday, after he said he heard that the Salvation Army was backing out as the current operator.

"Earlier today I heard that the government is in talks about the Salvation Army's role in the Outreach Centre, so I wanted to ask the minister about that and didn't really get a clear answer," the MLA told CBC News after question period.

"It's definitely needed in our community."

Minister of Social Development and Housing Brad Trivers did not clearly answer McNeilly's question about the Salvation Army's ongoing role in centre management — or confirm if it was stepping back.

"The working group, of course, is the one that manages the relationship with the operating partner, and what I understand is that the operating agreement would require three months' notice if it was going to be broken," Trivers later told CBC News.

"I haven't heard that that is underway or anything. I don't sit on the working group."

Salvation Army 'dedicated' to centre

CBC News reached out to the Salvation Army and it said it would not comment on the future management of the centre.

McNeilly says the need for the centre's services are dire and the ongoing 'tension' in the community means government has a responsibility to step in. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"The Salvation Army is dedicated to not only the Outreach Centre, but also all programs we offer through homelessness services for those experiencing homelessness," said Lt. Kyron Newbury in an email.

"We are committed to supporting and walking along side any in need in the city of Charlottetown."

The pilot project was introduced in the winter of 2020 and the facility has had four homes in that time. McNeilly said government has failed to share information about the program with the legislature.

It's probably the most important service that government is running now. There's an opioid crisis, they're struggling with mental health and addictions. Now is the time. — Gordon McNeilly, Liberal MLA

"This was supposed to be a pilot program. I don't know when it was starting, when it was ending," McNeilly said.

"We haven't even seen the contract between the Salvation Army and the government. So we've got to make sure that the services are provided, there's an evaluation component and that we can get that data that [government is] talking about."

The centre has been a source of controversy in recent months, since moving to its current location in the former Charlottetown curling club in June.

Neighbours have called to have it moved again and the city councilor for the ward had raised concerns about the location , but other residents have been supportive of the Euston Street location.

McNeilly said the need for the centre's services are dire and the ongoing "tension" in the community means government has a responsibility to step in.

"They have the social license to step in and make sure they're providing the services. This is the time. This is what governments are for, to come in and make sure that the safety is there for clients … come in and manage the center with all the weight of government, it's that important, " he said.

"It's probably the most important service that government is running now. There's an opioid crisis, they're struggling with mental health and addictions. Now is the time and anything short of them taking it over will be half measures."