CBC projects Ogden to win Stratford, McCourt to take Cornwall

Municipalities across P.E.I. went to the polls Monday to vote in their mayor and council.

CBC will update this page with the results for mayoral races in the 10 towns across P.E.I.

All results are considered unofficial until candidates are proclaimed elected by the municipal electoral officer and the period for a judicial review has passed. The results of elections in rural communities can be found here.

Alberton

David Gordon has been elected mayor of Alberton.

Charles MacKenzie has won mayoral race in Borden-Carleton.

Cornwall

CBC's Decision Desk is projecting Minerva McCourt to win the mayor's race in Cornwall. As the election is being administered by Elections P.E.I., you can find live results here.

Kensington

Rowan Caseley was acclaimed mayor in Kensington. (Laura Chapin/CBC )

Rowan Caseley was acclaimed mayor of Kensington.

North Rustico

Anne Kirk was acclaimed mayor of North Rustico.

Eric Gavin was acclaimed mayor of O'Leary.

Souris

Stephen O'Brien was re-elected as mayor in Souris. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Stephen O'Brien has won the race for mayor in Souris.

Stratford

CBC’s Decision Desk is projecting Steve Ogden to win the mayor’s race in Stratford. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

CBC's Decision Desk is projecting Steve Ogden to win the mayor's race in Stratford. As the election is being administered by Elections P.E.I., you can find live results here.

Three Rivers

The results for the municipal election in Three Rivers are not yet in. Live results are available online.

Tignish

Allan McInnis has been re-elected mayor of Tignish.

