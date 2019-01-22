Charlottetown-area mayors look for ways to work together

The P.E.I. communities of Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall have begun working together on some common issues.

The mayors say they plan to meet quarterly. They had their first meeting Friday and made a commitment to find ways to share services.

One of the topics they are working on first is the possibility of connecting water and waste water services to save money, said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

'Easy connection'

"Stratford will eventually build a transmission line for their sewage across the lower part of the Hillsborough Bridge. I was saying to Cornwall 'look, now our water and sewage lines run to the most western part of the city to the North River Causeway, it could be an easy connection if we want to look down the road,'" said Brown.

Brown said the three mayors agreed that a development agency for the capital area should be brought back.

Transit options

They also signed an agreement to push the provincial government to develop more transit options — including park and ride areas.

"For budgetary purposes, we can be more cost effective, cost efficient by working together than working separately," Brown said.

