Here's where mayors have been acclaimed on P.E.I.

When nominations closed Friday, 41 P.E.I. municipalities found themselves with newly-acclaimed mayors.

Another four communities will have races for mayor, but have had some councillors acclaimed.

Nominations for upcoming municipal elections closed at 2 p.m. Friday, but were extended for some communities when not enough nominations were received.

The list of communities with acclamations, as published by the Department of Communities, includes 41 rural municipalities and four towns.

Afton mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Alexandra mayor elected by acclamation.

Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Pond mayor elected by acclamation.

Bedeque and Area mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Belfast mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Bonshaw mayor elected by acclamation.

Brackley mayor elected by acclamation.

Breadalbane mayor elected by acclamation.

Central Kings mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Central Prince mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Clyde River mayor elected by acclamation.

Crapaud councillors elected by acclamation.

Greenmount-Montrose mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Hampshire mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Hazelbrook mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Hunter River mayor elected by acclamation.

Kensington mayor elected by acclamation.

Kingston mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Kinkora mayor elected by acclamation.

Linkletter mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Lot 11 and Area mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Meadowbank mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Miminegash mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Miltonvale Park mayor elected by acclamation.

Morell mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Mount Stewart mayor elected by acclamation.

Murray Harbour councillors elected by acclamation.

Murray River mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

New-Haven Riverdale mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

North Rustico mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

North Shore wards 3, 4, 6 councillors elected by acclamation.

O'Leary mayor elected by acclamation.

Sherbrooke mayor elected by acclamation.

Souris West mayor elected by acclamation.

St. Felix mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

St. Louis mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

St. Nicholas mayor elected by acclamation.

St. Peters Bay mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Three Rivers Ward 2 councillor elected by acclamation.

Tignish Shore mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Union Road mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

Victoria mayor elected by acclamation.

Warren Grove mayor elected by acclamation.

West River mayor and councillors elected by acclamation.

York mayor elected by acclamation.

Elections in Charlottetown, Summerside, Cornwall and Stratford are being run by Elections P.E.I. and are not included on this list. In those communities, one councillor in Charlottetown, one in Summerside and two in Stratford were acclaimed.

Elections will be held on Nov. 5 in municipalities across the Island.

