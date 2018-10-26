Dozens more candidates come forward after nomination deadline extension

Wellington is now the only municipality on P.E.I. without a candidate for mayor after the extended nomination deadline closed on Friday.

Municipalities with mayoral and council vacancies had been given an extra week to have people come forward. Before the extension, there were 50 unfilled council seats, and four municipalities were without a nominee for mayor.

Mayor vacancies in Abrams Village, Darlington and North Wiltshire have since been filled by acclamation.

48 mayors acclaimed

Of P.E.I.'s 63 municipalities, 48 have had their mayor acclaimed, 14 will have elections on Nov. 5, and one — Wellington — is still looking.

While Wellington is still without a mayoral candidate, it now has the required six council members after five came forward during the extension.

There are still 12 councillor positions needing candidates across P.E.I.: four in Darlington, four in Malpeque Bay, two in Souris West and one each in North Wiltshire and Warren Grove.

'They know their community best'

Richard Brown, P.E.I.'s minister of communities, says it should be up to the existing councils to fill the vacancies.

"They know their community best and I don't think it's appropriate for me, as the minister, appointing someone, but if I have to I will. But if they can find somebody that's willing to do it, I'll take the advice from them."

Brown said he'll allow vacancies as long as those councils can hold a quorum.

The councils also have the option of holding a byelection, or nominating a councillor to be mayor.

With files from Nicole Williams