Philip Brown will be Charlottetown's next mayor

Philip Brown will be the new mayor of Charlottetown.

Brown will replace long-time mayor Clifford Lee, who did not re-offer.

Brown describes himself as an educator and businessman on his campaign site.

He served two terms on Charlottetown council — he won Ward 3 in 2000 and 2003.

3rd-time lucky

Brown ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Clifford Lee in 2010 and 2014.

Charlottetown mayoral candidate Cecil Villard congratulates Philip Brown as the final votes are counted Monday night. (Francois Pierre Dufault/Radio-Canada)

"This has been the best election, because I've had a great group of volunteers," Brown said in a thank-you speech to supporters.

He also thanked his family, including his wife and children — the Browns have helped get the vote out in the last several elections not just for Philip but also for his brother Richard, a Liberal MLA and cabinet minister.

Councillors elected

Here are the Charlottetown councillors elected.

Alanna Jankov won in Ward 1, the most-contested ward in Charlottetown with five candidates. Jankov runs the arts venue The Guild and calls herself "a champion for the underrepresented." With 526 votes she beat second-place Paul Haddad who had 435.

Ward 2 went to incumbent Terry MacLeod, with newcomer Justin Muttart coming a close second.

Ward 3 Brighton was a nail-biter all evening, as incumbent Mike Duffy and educator Norman Beck ran neck and neck, even tying as the final poll, the advance poll, was counted. Duffy won with 648 votes to Beck's 595.

Ward 4, Spring Park was hotly-contested — long-time incumbent Mitch Tweel finally won with 924 votes over over Valentine Gomez with 623.

Incumbent Kevin Ramsay will return as Ward 5 councillor.

Ward 6 was a close three-way race for much of the night with Bob Doiron and Melissa Hilton switching top spot — Doiron won on the final poll, with 588 votes to Hilton's 560.

Incumbent Greg Rivard was acclaimed in Ward 7.

Jason Coady held on to Ward 8 over challenger Trevor MacKinno​​n.

Julie McCabe will represent Ward 9, beating Lornie Hughes by a wide margin. The ward was vacated by Melissa Hilton, who ran instead in Ward 6.

Ward 10 stayed with incumbent Terry Bernard by a wide majority.

All of the results are still unofficial. Candidates have until Nov. 14 to request a judicial recount, and will be officially declared on Nov. 19.

