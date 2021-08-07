'Glorious day': Hundreds gather in Lennox Island to celebrate Mi'kmaw culture 

It's been about two years since Lennox Island First Nation has been able to hold its annual gathering because of the pandemic.

But more than 200 Islanders joined together on a hot day for the 20th annual Lennox Island Mawi'omi on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a glorious day," said Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard.

"We are a people who love to gather. We gather for everything. We gather to celebrate. We gather to face adversity. We gather to teach our children."

The gathering began with a grand entry. Flags were hung and dancers dressed in their regalia performed.

The mawi'omi also featured various food and art vendors, drumming and basket weaving demonstrations.

Long time coming

Bernard thinks so many showed up because the First Nation hasn't been able to hold a celebration like this for a long time.

"To be able to come and celebrate a mawi'omi is an amazing thing," she said. "It's an amazing gift given to us by the creator."

Richard Lush was one of many dancers performing at the mawi'omi. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Bernard hopes this is just the start of similar gatherings in the province now that pandemic restrictions have loosened.

Bernard said the community comes together not only to celebrate, but to heal. She said that is important, especially with the discoveries of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

Richard Lush of Lennox Island, who danced at the mawi'omi, called it "an amazing experience."

"Our hearts are full," Lush said. "We're back to being able to celebrate [and] showcase our dance styles."

Patrica Bourque of Lennox Island First Nation says while she was happy to be at a gathering again, she couldn't help but think about elders the community lost over the past two years. (Tony Davis/CBC)

While everyone at the event was happy to gather again, it felt like something was missing to some.

"We've lost a lot of elders in the last two years," Patrica Bourque of Lennox Island said.

Bourque's cousin, Elder Frank Joe, died just recently.

"Before we came to start talking … an eagle just flew over really low and I thought, 'There is our missing … there is Frank Joe. He's checking in on us.'"

The event continues Sunday, closing at 7 p.m. with a grand exit.

