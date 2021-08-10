From one 'tiny island' to another: First Mauritian restaurant on P.E.I. now open

A lot of Islanders have probably never heard of the country of Mauritius.

If they have, they likely couldn't point to it on a map.

And yet you can now taste Mauritian food right here on P.E.I., at a newly opened restaurant in Charlottetown called The Dodo.

Named after the now-extinct bird that lived in Mauritius, The Dodo is the first Mauritian restaurant in P.E.I., and joins a small but growing number of Mauritian restaurants across Canada.

"It feels really good for people, for our customers, to discover Mauritius," said manager Jesh Ramloll, a Mauritian immigrant who has made P.E.I. home.

"A lot of our customers would actually take their phone and start Googling Mauritius and look up the pictures and they are so amazed how beautiful, how rich in culture, Mauritius is."

The Dodo's menu includes Mauritian curries, fried rice, and fried noodles, a blending of Indian, African, and Chinese flavours. (Isabelle Gallant/CBC)

People who do start searching will learn that Mauritius is a small island, less than half the size of P.E.I., but with 1.2 million people.

It's in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Madagascar, and is home to a multiethnic population of Indian, African, Chinese, and European descent.

That melting pot of cultures is responsible for its varied cuisine.

I feel very happy and proud … coming from such a tiny island like Mauritius and representing all the Mauritians here on P.E.I. - Jesh Ramloll, manager, The Dodo

"When you look at our menu, you see that there's a big influence of Chinese cuisine, a lot of influence of Indian cuisine and also African," said Ramloll.

A lot of menu items look familiar: fried rice, egg rolls, and curries.

However, the way the food is cooked and served reflects the blending of different cuisines.

For example, egg rolls are served with green tomato chutney instead of the more typical plum sauce. Curries also have a different taste than at most Indian restaurants.

"Our spices that we use in our curry, it's a blend of African and Indian spices," said Ramloll.

Yan is familiar cooking fried noodles and fried rice, but the Mauritian curries were more of a learning experience for her. (Isabelle Gallant/CBC)

It's been a journey of discovery for the restaurant's chef, Xueying Yan.

Yan is from China, and for her, cooking fried rice and fried noodles is an easy task.

"It's exactly familiar, almost the same what I cook in China," said Yan.

The curry dishes, however, she found very different.

"Before, the curry [I know] is all the Indian curry, and they are … really thick and heavy flavour. But here we only use a little bit of oil, just to make sure it won't stick on the pot," she said.

'Always my dream'

Yan and Ramloll met while studying at Holland College: Ramloll in the hospitality management program, and Yan in culinary arts.

That's also where they met their third business partner, Jack Jia, who was also studying hospitality management.

Jia helped finance the restaurant.

"It has been always my dream to open a restaurant someday," said Ramloll.

Ramloll immigrated to P.E.I. in 2017, joining his wife Khousmita Gopaul, who had moved from Mauritius the year before.

He graduated in 2019 and started working at the Charlottetown Airport.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he was laid off. While out of work, his dream began percolating, and he started working on a business plan for the restaurant.

"I knew Jack was looking for something, too … so I reached out to him. I explained what I wanted to do. And he was very, very happy about it. We all had the same dream."

Ramloll is using family recipes at The Dodo. 'I loved watching my mom cooking at home and she makes the best curries.' (Isabelle Gallant/CBC)

The Dodo opened March 17, 2021, in the same building as the Wilson's Gas Stops on the corner of Kensington Rd. and Exhibition Dr.

Ramloll estimates there are about 100 Mauritians on P.E.I., but he has seen a lot of support from them, and from Mauritians across Canada.

"A lot of people has been contacting us, congratulating us," said Ramloll.

"Some people have not been to Mauritius for many, many years because it's a long [way to] travel. So they just want to come here and feel at home."

He said Mauritians appreciate that they are keeping the food as authentic as possible.

Flatbread called farata

That includes a Mauritian flatbread called farata, which Ramloll compared to the common Indian flatbread, paratha.

It's another dish that has been shaped by the many influences in Mauritian cuisine.

"Mauritian cuisine has a lot of … French influence also. So, just like in France, everybody likes their bread," said Ramloll.

Mauritius was under French rule in the 1700s, which is why many Mauritians speak French and explains the French influences in Mauritian food.

"A lot of Mauritians really, really, really like to eat bread," said Ramloll.

Farata, a type of Mauritian flatbread, is similar to an Indian paratha or a French crepe. (Submitted by Jesh Ramloll)

Ramloll said farata, which is thin and soft, has been compared to a French crepe.

"You can find it on every corner of the street in Mauritius. And usually there's always a big lineup of people waiting for their farata, especially before going to work, because some people don't have time to pack their lunch. So that's a very great alternative for them. It's very cheap," he said.

'Very happy and proud'

The farata is filled with curry — in Mauritius, it's typically a lima bean curry called gros poids — and then wrapped up into a neat package.

The Dodo offers lima bean curry as well, though Ramloll said customers are sometimes adventurous in the way they eat their farata, pairing it not with the traditional curry but with another dish, the crispy fried chicken.

"They take the farata, they put their crispy chicken on the farata, and wrap it … like a burrito," said Ramloll.

"It's very interesting because they are just trying to discover the farata in their own way."

Ramloll hopes more Islanders will soon discover their small corner of P.E.I. that is representing their home country thousands of kilometres away.

"I feel very happy and proud at the same time, coming from such a tiny island like Mauritius and representing all the Mauritians here on P.E.I."

