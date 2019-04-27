'Just do it': P.E.I. singer to release debut album on 50th birthday

A P.E.I. singer-songwriter is celebrating two milestones at once on Tuesday.

Not only is Maureen Trainor releasing her first album, she's doing it on her 50th birthday.

"That's probably kind of a unique thing," she said.

"I'm happy to be able to do it and and I'm glad that I kind of stuck to my guns and said, 'You know, it doesn't matter how old you are, just if it's what you want to do, just do it.'"

The album, called Nothing but the Stars, was produced by Jon Matthews with accompaniments from Island artists Catherine MacLellan, Kinley Dowling, Atlantic String Machine and others.

'Dream team'

"We sat down and we're just literally making up the dream team of well, you know, if we had Kim Dunn to play keyboards on this or this, or if we had Catherine MacLellan to sing harmonies on this and this, and that it kind of grew from there."

Trainor played music in her 20s but then took a "hiatus" until her mid-40s. The album comes two years after Trainor made it to the national semifinals of CBC Music's Searchlight competition.

"It's still surreal to me," she said. "It's very exciting to finally be able to put it out there to the world."

The album will be launched Tuesday night at Harmony House in Hunter River.

