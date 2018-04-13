Five-year sentence for 'nightmare' sexual assault

A man from western P.E.I. has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman a year ago.

Matthew Leo Dunbar, 34, was found guilty earlier this month after a trial in Summerside. Dunbar was a friend of the victim's partner.

The victim testified during trial that Dunbar violently raped her in her own home while she tried to escape and pleaded with him to stop. At the time, the two were the only adults in the house. There were also two children sleeping in the home.

Dunbar left after the assault and the victim called for help.

In handing down sentence Friday in Summerside, Supreme Court Justice Terri MacPherson said Dunbar was dangerous, with "no ability to control his own instincts and desires."

"The victim in this case went through what many would describe as a nightmare," said MacPherson.

"It is undeniable she'll never be the same as she was before. She demonstrated an incredible amount of courage and strength in the way she's battled back."

Dangerous to the public, says Crown

Dunbar has a lengthy criminal record, including one other sexual assault conviction and three for common assault.

The Crown said Friday he poses an unacceptable level of danger to the public and called his most recent sexual assault a serious violation of the victim's personal integrity.

The Crown said the victim continues to live with the effects of the sexual assault every day. She sat in court with her head down through much of Friday's sentencing hearing.

Before he was sentenced, Dunbar stood up and apologized for his actions.

With credit for the time he's already spent in custody, Dunbar was sent to prison for four additional years.

His name will be on the national sex offender registry for life.

