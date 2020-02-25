Matthew Jelley re-elected as mayor of Cavendish Resort Municipality

Matthew Jelley has been re-elected as mayor of the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico, according to results emailed out by the town's CAO.

The email from Brenda MacDonald did not provide vote counts, only the slate of candidates with a column indicating who had been elected.

Jelley has been leading the community for almost a decade, first elected as chairman of the North Shore municipality in 2014 before it was incorporated as a town. He defeated challenger, and councillor, Bill Drost.

Five councillors were also elected Monday night: Lee Brammer, George Clark Dunning, Kav Hryckiw, Linda Lowther and Chris Robinson.