Conservative infrastructure critic on P.E.I. to discuss local needs

A Conservative MP from Alberta is on P.E.I., with the aim of discussing infrastructure needs on the Island.

Matt Jeneroux, MP for Edmonton Riverbed, is the Conservative infrastructure critic and his stop on P.E.I. is part of a Canada-wide tour.

"Right now we find that there is a lot of money tied up in infrastructure in Ottawa and there's massive amounts of delays in getting that money out to communities that need it," said Jeneroux.

Jeneroux met with some Conservative supporters Tuesday evening, as well as municipal and provincial politicians during his time on the Island.

Understanding needs

With the federal election coming up in the fall, Jeneroux said the idea behind the cross-country tour is to gather ideas and understand communities' needs so the Conservatives can "hit the ground running" if they form the next government.

"Andrew Scheer, my leader, has asked me to go across the country to every province and talk to municipalities about what their needs are and their experience when applying for federal money. What hasn't worked, why it's a delay, but also what has worked," Jeneroux said.

While on P.E.I., Jeneroux's schedule also included a meeting with provincial Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers, as well as door-to-door canvassing with a couple of federal Conservative candidates.

Jeneroux's next and final provincial stop on his tour will be in Saskatchewan.

