P.E.I. mothers surveyed for mental health study

If you have given birth on P.E.I., an Island psychologist wants to hear from you for a study she is working on about the mental health care for pregnant women and new mothers.

Susan Hartley told Island Morning host Laura Chapin she wants to hear from anyone who has given birth on the Island, whether the experience was good or bad, or whether the birth was recent or long ago.

"I'm curious to see, you know, both current experiences and maybe any kind of change over time," said Hartley.

"It gives us the narrative, the stories, the women's experience from their point of view, which I think is really important to listen to."

There are about 1,300 births on the Island every year, she said, and she is hoping for hundreds of responses to give her a full picture of mental health services in obstetrics.

Because it is not a random survey, the results will not have any statistical accuracy, but enough responses will enable her to do a qualitative analysis, she said.

The results, once the study is complete, will be publicly available, and Hartley hopes it will be helpful for mental health policy analysts and decision makers.

In addition to being a psychologist, Hartley is president of the P.E.I. Green Party, but she said this survey does not have a political element.

Women interested in taking the survey can find it on Hartley's Facebook page.

