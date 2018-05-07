Mass vaccination clinics reopen on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is opening up larger spaces for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside on Monday.

The Charlottetown clinic will be at the Eastlink Centre and the Summerside clinic at County Fair Mall. Health P.E.I. Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling said the setup will be similar to the clinics at those locations in the spring, but with some differences due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

"The clinics aren't quite as large as they were in the spring," said Dowling.

"The stations are spaced out, our staff will be wearing PPE, we ask everyone who's coming to wear their masks and PPE and protect one another."

It was a huge effort to get the clinics ready, she said — not just setting up the stations in the centres but also arranging the logistics to supply them with vaccine. Nurses from Veterans Affairs Canada are also joining in the effort.

The purpose of the clinics is to speed up providing the third dose of vaccine for Islanders, but appointments are available for those seeking first and second doses as well.

Canada Health Labs is also running a vaccination clinic at the Sherwood Business Centre in Charlottetown this week.

Appointments can be made through the province's online booking system, or by calling 1-844-975-3303.