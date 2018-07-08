Mass gatherings on P.E.I. unlikely this summer

Large crowds at weddings or at concerts and other performances and festivals are not likely to be allowed on P.E.I. this summer, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Phase one of the ease back of P.E.I.'s public health restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic starts Friday. It will allow outdoor gatherings of up to five people from different households, with proper physical distancing in place.

By phase three, currently scheduled for June 12, gatherings of no more than 15 people indoors or 20 people outdoors will be allowed.

Any larger gatherings will not be allowed until the fourth phase, which does not yet have a tentative date.

"It is too early to give a date of when that may happen again," said Morrison.

"It will depend on whether we see a second wave of COVID-19 in the months ahead, when the vaccine becomes available, so there are other factors to consider."

Adhering to physical distancing guidelines remains important as the public health restrictions are eased, Morrison said.

More from CBC P.E.I.