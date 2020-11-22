The mask must go on: Theatres adapt to new health measures

The new mandatory mask rules on P.E.I. mean some changes for entertainment venues such as theatres.

Previously, most operational plans required patrons to wear a mask until they were seated for a performance.

But they will have to wear a mask throughout the whole show until further notice. Public Health officials made the announcement last week that masks would be required for gatherings at indoor public places as of Nov. 20.

Unless exempt, attendees are required to wear masks throughout the activity, even if physical distancing can be maintained. People can remove their mask while eating or drinking.

Officials with the Confederation Centre of the Arts said they support the new guidelines. They note they have been encouraged by attendance at concerts and other events this fall.

Masks are also required when watching movies at Cineplex.

