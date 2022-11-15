P.E.I. not renewing mask mandate at this time, CPHO says

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer is urging people to wear masks especially when they are sick or recovering from illness, but there are no plans at this time to make masks mandatory again.

Dr. Heather Morrison said the province is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. She said it's a reminder for Islanders to stay up-to-date on vaccines and stay home when sick.

"When you start to feel better, and that means when your symptoms are improving and you don't have a fever ... when you go out in public spaces, you really should wear a mask for 10 days from the onset of symptoms because people are not just contagious when they feel really sick those first couple days."

Health officials on P.E.I. are following the epidemiology, she said, but for now masks remain a strong recommendation.

"We are not intending to mandate them at this time."