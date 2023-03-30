Mandatory masking could return to P.E.I. health facilities this fall

Health P.E.I. says it's keeping a close eye on the number of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu cases among staff and patients, as it weighs whether to bring back mandatory masking at its facilities.

Some hospitals in other provinces have tightened their masking rules in recent weeks, amid rising cases and concerns over an active respiratory virus season this fall.

Tara Ferguson, Health P.E.I.'s director of infection prevention and control, says there's no need to tighten the rules on the Island — at least not yet.

"We're continuously reviewing our case counts, making sure that our outbreaks are contained when we do have an outbreak, and watching our staff numbers," she said.

"We have not seen a spike in those, and if we did see a spike, we'd definitely start gathering our decision-makers at the table to say, 'We need to look at this and make a decision.'"

Masking requirements dropped in April

P.E.I. dropped its masking requirements at Island hospitals and other health facilities last April, following the lead of other provinces.

At the time, Health P.E.I. CEO Dr. Michael Gardam said there was a need to move to a "post-pandemic point" and that the vast majority of health-care workers were "sick and tired" of wearing masks.

Ferguson said staff's views on masks won't deter Health P.E.I. from making them mandatory again.

"It plays a factor, but it's not a big factor," she said. "In health care, we're always going to make the decision based on the risk. And we realize that not everybody is going to be happy, including our staff, with some of the decisions — as we saw throughout the pandemic."

While masking hasn't been required since the spring, Ferguson said some staff, patients, and visitors have continued to wear them voluntarily.

Measures still in place

She added there are other measures in place that have helped keep case counts low throughout the summer.

"If people have a cough or fever that's unexplained, we put them on isolation precautions, with the whole goal of preventing transmission to others," she said.

"With staff, we've not stopped our self-assessment of symptoms ... and telling staff and visitors to stay home when they're sick."

Several hospitals in eastern Ontario recently made masks mandatory in certain settings such as waiting areas, hospital rooms, and nursing stations. Masks remained optional in public areas, like cafeterias and hallways.

Ferguson said Health P.E.I. is paying attention to what other jurisdictions are doing, but that any decisions on masking will be based on what's happening locally.

"We need to do to prevent transmission here," she said.