P.E.I. students will now be required to wear masks on buses and at some points in school day

Students will be required to wear masks on buses and at certain times during the school day when they return to class next month, says the province's Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.

The new policy was announced Friday in an emailed news release.

Exceptions to the mask policy will be made on a case-by-case basis, it said.

As well, the province said schools have the option to stagger start dates if they want to hold an orientation day for new grades to the school on Sept. 8.

If a school chooses that option, the remaining grades would start school on Sept. 9. The province said schools will communicate directly to their school community with their intended start dates.

Other updates to the policy include:

Masks will be required for bus drivers whenever they are not seated, facing forward and driving the bus.

Masks will be required for students in Grades 7-12 during transitions (movements between classrooms and when going to washrooms, for example) and emergency procedures.

Masks will be required for staff teaching Grades 7-12 during transitions and emergency procedures.

Masks will be required for any visitor to the school during transitions and emergency procedures.

Mask policies for students and staff in kindergarten to Grade 6 while in school have not changed. The province said masks are encouraged when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Schools and buses will have masks available for any student or staff member who needs one.

Staggered times

The province also announced students, families and staff can expect staggered recess, lunch and arrival and departure times. Classrooms will be reorganized to increase spacing between desks.

Breakfast, snack and lunch programs will continue under food premises guidelines from the Chief Medical Health Office.

