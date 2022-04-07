Masks no longer mandatory in schools beginning May 24

Masks will no longer be mandatory for students and staff in early learning and childcare centres, K-12 public and private schools and on school buses when classes resume after the Victoria Day weekend May 24.

In addition, according to a news release Friday from the Chief Public Health Office, children, students and staff are no longer required to conduct regular at-home antigen screening tests before attending school or childcare.

For those who wish to continue regular at-home screening, schools and early learning centres will have a supply of tests available.

Antigen screening tests are also available through Access P.E.I. sites across the province.

Since May 6, students seated at their desks have been allowed to remove their masks while seated at their desks, but must wear a mask when moving around the school or on the bus.

The Chief Public Health Office recommends that children and staff do not attend childcare or school if they are feeling unwell. If they are symptomatic, it is recommended that testing is completed at a COVID-19 testing clinic.

Isolation requirement still in place

The requirement for people who are COVID-19 positive to isolate for seven days if fully vaccinated or 10 days if not fully vaccinated remains in place, and will be reassessed in two weeks.

The CPHO is still recommending masks in most indoor public settings, and they are still required in high risk settings, such as hospitals, long-term and community care homes and public transit.

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced masks will no longer be mandatory in their schools as of Tuesday, as well.

New Brunswick lifted its mask mandate for schools in March.