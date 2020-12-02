P.E.I.'s mask mandate has been lifted

The P.E.I. government has removed the rules requiring the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for most indoor public spaces.

The new rules came into effect Friday just after midnight. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News earlier this week wearing masks is still strongly recommended.

They are still required in some settings, including hospitals, long-term and community-care homes, public transit, and for students and staff in primary and secondary schools when they are on buses and when not seated in class.

Businesses and organizations may continue to set their own rules on mask-wearing for staff and visitors.

Few restrictions remaining

The province closed the checkpoint at Confederation Bridge at the end of April, and lifted gathering restrictions earlier in the month.

Reminder: Masks will still be required at all Health PEI sites, including hospitals, long-term care, health centres and offices after May 6, for the safety of vulnerable patients and of our staff. <a href="https://t.co/a2QjHd6M8E">pic.twitter.com/a2QjHd6M8E</a> —@Health_PEI

The end of mask mandates for most locations leaves few pandemic restrictions in place on P.E.I. People diagnosed with COVID-19 must still self-isolate, and some visitor restrictions remain for long-term care facilities.

P.E.I. was one of the last provinces to require mask wearing.

The province first put an order in place on Nov. 20, 2020. The mandate has been dropped before. It was removed in July of 2021 and reinstated that September.