Morrison urges caution, tolerance as mask mandate nears end on P.E.I.

Although masks will no longer be mandatory in most places on Prince Edward Island beginning Friday, they will still be strongly recommended, says the Island's chief public health officer.

Dr. Heather Morrison said people should also continue to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Morrison made the remarks during an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin on Wednesday.

"As of Friday, masks will continue to be strongly recommended in indoor public places, and it'll be especially important for individuals who are at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19," she said.

Morrison said the decision to lift the mask mandate comes as rates of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

She said it appears P.E.I. is past the peak of the Omicron wave.

"It's really thanks to the collective efforts of Islanders who have followed these public health measures and continue to do so."

Mandatory isolation to be reviewed

Businesses and organizations may continue to require visitors and staff to wear masks. Morrison said it's important to be tolerant of people who choose to wear masks and those who choose not to.

She also said mandatory isolation requirements for those who test positive will continue to be reviewed.

"When isolation is no longer mandatory, it'll be important for all of us to stay home when we're sick," she said.